AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pizzeria Nomad started off as a food truck about four years ago as a side hobby for Liberty Powers and his wife, while he was still working as a machinist at Pantex.

Now they’re living their dream and cheffing up Neapolitan style pizzas full-time from their shop in southwest Amarillo.

In today’s installment of The 806, Chef Ron and myself got a chance to sit down and hear their amazing story.