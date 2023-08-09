AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anxiety, depression, coping skills, and anger management are just a few things affecting the mental health of millions of Americans everyday.

Here in Amarillo Angela Peterson, a licensed professional counselor at the School of Veterinary Medicine, has made it her life’s work to help people navigate some of life’s toughest paths.

In May, Peterson forged her own path, opening her private practice, Peterson Child and Family Counseling to help area families. But, according to Peterson, you don’t have to be struggling to seek counseling.

On this edition of The 806, KAMR Local 4 News paid her a visit and talked about community mental health.

Check out the full interview with Peterson above.