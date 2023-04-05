AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quintez Williams and his wife Denise enjoy good food made with fresh ingredients and they wanted to give the same to the Amarillo community.

About four months ago on New Year’s Day, they opened up Papi Q’s Tacos in Westgate Mall.

On Wednesday morning on The 806, we caught up with them to see how and what they do for the community at Papi Q’s.