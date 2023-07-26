AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last few years, there has been an effort to drive economic expansion in north Amarillo, especially in the North Heights neighborhood.

Once a bustling area with restaurants, dental offices, and grocery stores, it’s seen a steady decline since the 1980’s.

But, the North Heights Linen Service is driving change through hospital laundry.

Since opening in 2021, it’s grown to be able to process around eight million pounds of laundry per year, with room for more.

On this edition of The 806, we pay them a visit.