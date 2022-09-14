AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Throughout Amarillo’s history, it’s been somewhat of a challenge to get bona fide hip-hop and R&B acts to come to the city.

But with the Love, Laughter and Friends Fest coming up this weekend, the great people over at Nfinity Entertainment are working to change that.

But make no mistake, they’re not limiting Amarillo to a few genres of entertainment.

We sat down with Co-CEO of the company, Joshua Gilmore, to talk about the infinite opportunities to the 806.

For tickets to the Love, Laughter and Friends Fest, click here.