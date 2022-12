AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For more than 25 years, Lifestar has serviced the air medical transport needs across the region.

Crews deal with a variety of heart-racing emergencies, and are prepared to land in any terrain, from farm fields to highways, even near a body of water like the Canadian River, ready to save lives at a moments notice.

On this edition of The 806, we get to know the crew inside the chopper.