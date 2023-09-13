AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Managing your finances can be a job in and of itself, and whether you’re trying to set aside a rainy day fund, saving for your kids’ college, retirement, or even a family vacation, balancing your budget can definitely be a challenge.
That’s where a financial advisor who you can trust comes in. For the past 10 years, Joseph Peterson at Edward Jones has been doing just that, as well as making a positive mark on the community.
We sat down with him on this edition of The 806 with Ro and Ron.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.