AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Giving back is at the heart of hearts for Taiwan Harper and his crew at Harp Hair Studio.

With their 806 Community Cuts initiative, they get the clippers humming for children all the way up to eighth grade, for free, no matter their situation.

On this edition of The 806, Ro and Chef Ron paid them a visit to see how helping others, gets them buzzing.