AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We love some good barbecue on the High Plains. Turkey legs, brisket, ribs, and chicken, just to name a few.

The man we’re introducing you to is putting his twist on BBQ for North Amarillo.

He opened in October of last year, so he’s new to the restaurant business, but he’s true to the art of cooking. He’s been cheffin’ up some good grub for family, friends and neighbors for the past 20 years.

On this edition of The 806, we sit down with the owner of Grub Stop.