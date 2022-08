AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo.

They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go.

This morning on The 806, we caught up with them at a catering event for the Palo Duro football team to find out their culinary inspiration.