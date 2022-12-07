AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DJ Paul is the founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Three Six Mafia.

They started in the early 90’s and are responsible for classic jams like “Stay Fly”. “Poppin’ My Collar”, and “Ridin’ Spinners”.

He won an Oscar in 2006 for the hit “It’s Hard Out Here For a Pimp” on the “Hustle & Flow” soundtrack.

DJ Paul performed in Amarillo Saturday night as part of his ongoing tour, and on this edition of The 806, we’ve got an exclusive interview with this living legend.

Full interview below: