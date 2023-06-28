AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Whitney Dowd is an Amarillo native with a passion to help others look and feel their best.

With her new business, Dowd Beauty and Wellness, she wants to put your mind at ease while pampering customers with one of several services.

Everything from vitamin injections to Botox to her self-made medical grade skin care line, Dowd wants you to feel like you’re in grandma’s house when you step in the office.

On this edition of The 806, we caught up with Dr. Dowd at her new office.

You can book a consultation with Dr. Dowd by calling 806-414-5577 or by clicking here.

You can also find her on Instagram and Facebook.