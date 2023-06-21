AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Telling fulfilling and intimate stories from around the area that you don’t get to see on television or hear on the radio is the goal of Brick & Elm Magazine.

Founders Jason Boyett and Michelle McCaffrey tell us that they use the six issues published yearly to do large feature stories about businesses, nonprofits, events and people that don’t often get told.

The result is a deeper sense of people in the community and some great storytelling, content and pictures along the way.

On this edition of The 806, we catch up with the publishers of Brick & Elm Magazine.

Brick & Elm can be found on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or in several stores around the area.