AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — Empowering women to have basic financial literacy is the mission of Baddies and Budgets.

Using a method called cash stuffing, owner Jasmine Taylor is showing people how to make their money work for them.

She started the business in 2021 here in Amarillo, with a $1,200 stimulus check, and this year, the Baddies are on pace to do nearly $2 million dollars in sales. They’ve also been featured on several national news outlets.

On this edition of The 806, we caught up with the women of Baddies and Budgets.

“In the world we live in today with online, you can do anything from anywhere,” said Jasmine Taylor, owner of Baddies and Budgets. “We got a $1,200 stimulus check, and I used that to start the business. I bought the Shopify, bought my domain, bought my inventory and started it.”

“We did like $8300.00 profit in the first month. We’ve been profitable since we started. We started at home, and we moved from home, we outgrew there, we moved to a storage unit, we outgrew that one moved to the biggest one they had. And so, we’ve been here about four months,” Taylor continued, “The front is more of our office content, creation space, stuff like that. And then the back we have a warehouse where we pack orders and ship and do all that good stuff. So you know, it’s just the vibe.”

Taylor told us that the vibe of Baddies and Budgets is teaching financial literacy skills through a strategy called cash stuffing.

“Cash stuffing is taking whatever budget you prefer, and you handle it in actual tangible money. So you take the whole check work through your budget, however, you’re going to work through it, and then you separate the individual categories into envelopes, and you stuffed the cash inside of the envelopes,” she explained, “We sell budget binders, which is for people who use the cash stuffing method to budget. So we sell that we have savings challenges, we have cups.”

Taylor and her crew, Shay and Damonya, even have Baddies and Budgets merch for several life milestones.

“The Feyonce’ is just an overall kit if you’re planning on getting married,” said Shay Drew, Warehouse Coordinator at Baddies and Budgets. “So it comes with a binder, some envelopes a pen, and a dashboard essentially.”

While at the office, we noticed a binder titled “Catch Flights Not Feelings”, and Drew explained.

“It’s a vibe! So of course in the summer you want to travel, it comes with a binder, it comes with envelopes for entertainment, travel fees, emergencies. It has a pen and a dashboard. It’s just a fun way to save,” she noted.

Baddies and Budgets is Amarillo-based, but the vibe is nationwide, with appearances on several national news outlets like CNBC and MSNBC.

“The CNBC thing was surreal. I was kind of like, ‘Why did they want to know about what we’re doing?’ But when people see our numbers on paper, they’re always like, oh, you’re really running a business. And so it was just really cool to get more exposure and get our business out there. We went to CNBC, we did Fox News, we did Good Morning America. It was really great exposure for the business to be able to help more people and reach the people,” Taylor detailed.

There’s an old saying that goes, ‘it’s just business, never personal’, but for Taylor, this business is personal.

“I’ve grew up poor, and we don’t really grow up to thrive, we grew up on survival. So a lot of us don’t have basic financial literacy skills. So when I turned 30 had the college degree, struggling, broke, bad credit and no savings, and I was like, ‘I’m not going into 30 like this’. I was looking for different ways to try to figure out my own personal finances and found cash stuffing, and it’s kind of been up from there,” Taylor said.

Speaking of finances and numbers, “we’re on track this year to hit about 1.5 million at the end of the year, with steady growth. I think our very first year in business we did around 230,000. Last year we did around 850 (thousand), and this year we’re hoping to get close to 2 million,” Taylor detailed.

Not only do the Baddies make sales through e-commerce, they told us don’t sleep on social media and content creation.

“You have to try each of the different platforms and see how it works for your business. I attack each social media a different way, because they provide different things for your business. But consistency is the one thing across all of them that matters the most. So it may suck at first, it may not do numbers, but if you keep consistently putting out good content, it’ll help your business,” Taylor explained.

You can find Baddies and Budgets on Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.