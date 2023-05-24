AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Erik Carrillo opened Anointed MMA in September 2022, as a way to have a positive impact on people on the north side of town. Carrillo been in the game since he was 12-years-old.

Carrillo is now 23, and said he found his passion in competing and coaching, and aims to instill self-confidence, discipline and respect in his students. On this edition of The 806, we pay him a visit at his new facility out in River Road.

Carrillo started coaching kids at age five, and went on to start adult training at age 13. Check out the full story in the video above.

Anointed MMA is located at 6692 River Road in Amarillo.

For more information, including memberships and prices, click here.