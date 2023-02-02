AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is home to two railroad yards. One runs north and south, and will take you to places like Denver, CO and Cheyenne, WY.

The other runs east and west, sitting right in the middle of the busiest rail line in the country, on BNSF’s Transcon route, from Chicago, IL to Los Angeles, CA.

The city of Amarillo, along with many towns in the Panhandle, owes its very existence to the railroads.

On this edition of The 806, we meet with the Amarillo Railroad Museum, who’s main goal is preserving that rich history.