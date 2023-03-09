AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Claws up Amarillo! The Badgers are back.

“You can’t walk down the street without you know wearing Amarillo College stuff and somebody’s saying hello to you or or they like your stuff or they want to come to a game so it’s we’re very very blessed,” said Head Coach Brandon Rains.

It’s the inaugural season of Amarillo College baseball, and it marks the school’s first time back in the sport since the 1980s.

Their first contest came against Luna Community College, with the Badgers putting it on them 21-11.

The city showed up and showed out on opening weekend, with around 2000 people showing up to support the squad.

“It was great,” said Austin Paige, a catcher from Southlake-Carroll. “Just looking around and seeing all the people cheering for us was honestly awesome.”

“We feel the support every week,” said 3rd baseman Bryan Ruff, of San Antonio. “We’re playing at home and it’s awesome. Seeing little kids out there and enjoying the experience as well.”

The squad is full of guys from all walks of life who all bring something different to the diamond, like Sydney Ward, a freshman slugger from Albuquerque who’s studying paleontology, and currently leads the country in home runs.

“It’s just a really good special feeling,” Ward said. “I mean, it’s really good to be a part of a program that really never had baseball. So to be able to uplift the spirit of the school to uplift the spirit of the people of Amarillo, it’s really good to bring that.”

He also has a special talent.

“A lot of people don’t know that I love to sing and just dance as well,” he told KAMR.

Short shop Jan Avila is from Puerto Rico, and he’s been playing since he was three years old. He has his sights on Major League Baseball.

“I’m from here to, in two years going to a d one program or getting drafted. That’s the option right now,” Avila said.

Ruff is a student of the game, and wants to eventually teach it to future generations.

“I want to get to the next level, it’s a game, so I just wanna have fun doing it. And I think I want to go in the business direction for my career after baseball. I’d also like to be a coach. I really liked being around baseball, and I want to help younger kids when i get older to reach their goals and everything like that,” he explained.

Catcher R.J. Garcia comes to the squad from California with a trademark hairdo, and said he’s enjoying the switch up to the High Plains.

“It’s been a big change of pace. Everything’s a lot slower here. Doesn’t get as hot, which I like, especially in the summertime. But I will say that the biggest change has been in the winter been cold. That’s for sure,” he noted.

Paige has been playing since he was a toddler, and has his sights on becoming a future entrepreneur.

“I’ve been playing since I was like three years old. I was gonna go as far as I can in baseball, as far as my ability will take me and then after this, I just want to probably own my own business,” he said.

It’s a special season for the Badgers, and just as unique, a chance for a junior college to play its home games at a Double-A affiliated stadium like HODGETOWN.

“18-year-olds that are getting treated like big leaguers. I mean, the facility is the best in the country, the playing surface is amazing, the staff at HODGETOWN is amazing. You know, everything they do is first class,” he said.

All of it is a bigger vision of AC heading into the future.

“Seeing the development of the campus and all the the renovations that they’re doing and adding athletics, not just baseball, but athletics in general. It’s just been unbelievable,” Coach Rains said.