AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo and the Panhandle region exist because of the railroad industry, and those steel rails are still a huge artery of the area’s economic heartbeat.

Pantex is another large employer in Amarillo, and for more than 30 years, Pantex and the railroad teamed up to transport weapons made in the Panhandle to miltary sites all across the country on the White Train.

On today’s edition of The 806, we take a look back.