AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Javier Meza has been stepping into the ring and showing his passion by strapping on the gloves since he was 8 years old.

He’s 19 now, and has some really big dreams which includes boxing in the Olympics.

Meza’s one step closer to seeing that dream become a reality, when he heads to the Olympic trials in December.

On this edition of The 806, KAMR Local 4 News caught up with Meza to hear more about his amazing story.

