AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2018, North Heights Discount and Cafe’s been cooking up good eats and cold treats.

Pork chops, burgers, chicken and waffles, even a nice cold snow cone.

This morning on The 806 with Ro and Ron, we’re taking it back to the Heights to visit this hidden gem.

North Heights Discount and Cafe is located at 1621 NW18th.