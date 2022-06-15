AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week on The 806, Ron and myself took a trip to east Amarillo to visit with Mission 2540, a local non-profit that works with kids in low-income apartment communities.

We sat down with founder Brooks Boyett to find out what drives their mission.

Mission 2540 serves children in low-income apartment communities in Amarillo, providing after school activities, snacks and other services.

The group has summer activities lined up for children like their upcoming Camp Awesome, where they take kids down to Hidden Falls camp for a three-day camping adventure.

For more information on Mission 2540, including how you can donate, click here.