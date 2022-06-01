AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week on The 806, we take it over to North Heights to visit the great people at Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering.

The family-operated diner opened back in 2015, and over the last seven years it’s become a staple in Amarillo’s restaurant scene.

Executive Chef and owner Delvin Wilson took hard work, a Volkswagen, a lot of prayers, sprinkled some sugar on it, and turned it into a community inspiration.

Delvin’s is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, and is located at 1300 N. Hughes.

