AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s edition of The 806, we took it out to Contagion Athletics, a locally owned gym, that opened nearly two years ago.

It’s a big facility, at 37,000 square feet and at a cost of more than six million dollars, it’s made for big dreams and dream chasers.

Our guy Chef Ron and myself sat down with owner Kevin Van Voris to get the scoop.

Contagion Athletics is hosting the 806 Bodybuilding Championships this Saturday, June 11th.

Tickets are twenty dollars and it’s an all day event.

For more information on Contagion Athletics, click here, or visit their IG page at @contagion_athletics.