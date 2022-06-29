AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To put on a daily newscast like Today In Amarillo, it takes a whole team of people.

From audio techs to our director to camera operators, they make what you see every morning here possible.

This morning on The 806, Chef Ron and myself wanted to highlight the people behind the scenes. Let’s get it!

Tune in next week to see what local business we’ll be at.

If you have a local business you’d like to see featured on The 806, hit me up @rohamiltontv on IG and Twitter, and Chef Ron @chefronsausageandseasonings, or @sundayskitchenamarillo and we’ll come highlight you!