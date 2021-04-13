Texas Tech Physicians are preparing for the Cancer Screening and Information Fair

The Texas Tech Physicians will host the Cancer Screening and Information Fair virtually from April 12 to the 16. They are encouraging the people of West Texas to take advantage of the free cancer screenings and information.
They will have free breast and cervical cancer education, colorectal cancer screenings, skin cancer information, hepatitis c screenings, tobacco cessation and lung cancer information.
Registration starts on April 12. Pak-a-Sak will provide a free $10 gas card to the first 200 people to register.
