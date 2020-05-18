Taking Tennis To The Streets

(WPTZ/NBC News) The Wools of Burlington, Vermont are a tennis family.
“It brings us together because we always have a place to go. We are always going outside, getting active together, doing something that we lover together,” says Ruby Wool, a Burlington High School varsity tennis player.
Tennis is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s difficult to practice social distancing at a public court. With the help of their friend Jake Agna, founder of “Kids on the Ball,” they play street tennis.
“This happened, this last month or so, I really started thinking how can we get people still playing and use the equipment we have take it to the street,” Agna said.
The rules are simple.
“It’s a mini form of actual tennis, it’s just all of the dimensions are a lot smaller,” explains Henry Wool, Ruby’s older brother.
