Taking Tennis To The Streets

The Wool family of Burlington, Vermont is taking advantage of quarantine time - and still maintaining social distancing - by turning their street into a tennis court.

(WPTZ/NBC News) The Wools of Burlington, Vermont are a tennis family.

“It brings us together because we always have a place to go. We are always going outside, getting active together, doing something that we lover together,” says Ruby Wool, a Burlington High School varsity tennis player.

Tennis is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s difficult to practice social distancing at a public court. With the help of their friend Jake Agna, founder of “Kids on the Ball,” they play street tennis.

“This happened, this last month or so, I really started thinking how can we get people still playing and use the equipment we have take it to the street,” Agna said.

The rules are simple.

“It’s a mini form of actual tennis, it’s just all of the dimensions are a lot smaller,” explains Henry Wool, Ruby’s older brother.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2LER5SW

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: