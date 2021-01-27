You can take the plunge for a good cause this year. The 2021 Polar Plunge is going virtual this year. You can plunge anywhere you can think of to help support the more than 400 local Special Olympics Texas athletes.
The Polar Plunge is running from now until Feb. 4. Entry is $30 for a kid and $60 for an adult. You can find out more here.
