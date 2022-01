The 3rd annual RCSO and CRFD Cornhole Madness Tournament is Saturday, February 19th at the Randall County Event Center.

All proceeds go to benefit the Randall County Employee Assistance Fund. The fund helps provide money to employees of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Police Department when unforeseen financial hardships occur.

The first toss starts at 9 am and it is $50 to register a team. You can sign up over on the event’s Facebook Page.