Take a walk at the Slack-a-thon for Martha’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Martha’s Home will be holding their fourth .5k Slack-a-thon Saturday, June 19. The Slack-a-thon is a fun take on a marathon including ice cold beer and sodas for hydrating stations and carb-loading stations with plenty of cookies, donuts, and other foods.

The race fee will also include tickets to the concert at Starlight Ranch featuring Forever Mac, a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac.

The event is this Saturday, June 19 at the Starlight Ranch, beginning at 5 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home, a temporary homeless shelter for women and their children here in Amarillo.