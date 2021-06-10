Take a walk at the Slack-a-thon for Martha’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Martha’s Home will be holding their fourth .5k Slack-a-thon Saturday, June 19. The Slack-a-thon is a fun take on a marathon including ice cold beer and sodas for hydrating stations and carb-loading stations with plenty of cookies, donuts, and other foods.
The race fee will also include tickets to the concert at Starlight Ranch featuring Forever Mac, a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac.
The event is this Saturday, June 19 at the Starlight Ranch, beginning at 5 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home, a temporary homeless shelter for women and their children here in Amarillo.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Biden to announce US will donate 500M Pfizer doses, urge world leaders to join in
- TRAFFIC ALERT: US 54 closed west of Dalhart, traffic rerouted
- WANTED: Jerry Rene Medrano, ‘Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Bond Forfeiture’
- ‘Texas’ to host Veterans’ and First Responders’ Night
- Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse captured