Take a ride with the High Plains Raffle Run this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) – The High Plains Raffle Run will be cruising around the panhandle this weekend to help raise money for Family Support Services here in Amarillo.

They will be gathering Saturday, Oct. 10 at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the first bike out is at 9 a.m.

They will travel on a 217 mile ride through Stratford, Dalhart, and Vega.

The last bike will return at 4 p.m. and there will be an after-party from 4 – 6 p.m. with music by Lickey Nine Volt. There will also be 3 cash prizes, food trucks, and the first 100 to register get a free shirt.

