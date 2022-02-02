The Special Olympics of Texas are gearing up for their annual Polar Plunge. Every year, organizations from Amarillo take a dip in the freezing cold pool to help raise money for our local Special Olympics athletes.

Anyone is welcome to take the plunge on Saturday, February 5th at the Amarillo Town Club. Registration begins at 8 am, followed by breakfast and coffee from 8 to 9:30, and the plunge begins at 9:30 am.

It is $30 for youth (under 18) and $60 for an adult. That covers your entry fee and a long sleeve t-shirt. If you donate $200, you will also receive a long t-shirt and a SOTX beach towel. $400 gets all that and a Polar Plunge Tumbler. $800 will receive all that and an LETR hooded windbreaker. And the most money raised (at least $1000) will get all the previous levels plus a Polar Plunge umbrella.

You can find more information and where to register you can go to their website.