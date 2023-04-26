AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network will give kids a chance to feel like major league baseball player at their Home Run Derby on April 30.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rick Klein Baseball Fields, located at 3901 S Grand, for boys and girls ages 5 to 17. Check-in begins at 4:15 pm.

The derby is $20 per player if you pre-register and $25 at the gate, while spectators can enter the fields for free. The entry includes a T-shirt and swag bag.

In addition, CMN will have a homerun derby, pitch speed, and base running competitions, along with a Dad’s Derby, and more.

Those interested can pre-register for the event here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.