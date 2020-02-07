Survey shows who’s the best at tipping

Today in Amarillo

A new study from TD Ameritrade shows the amount you tip may depend on your age

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Most Americans think they’re great tippers but are they really?

A new survey by TD Ameritrade found 81 percent of Americans consider themselves great tippers but age and the reason for tipping play big factors in a big tip.

Baby Boomers are the most likely to tip restaurant staff at 91-percent followed by Gen X-ers at 81 percent and Millennials at 72 percent.

Although Millennials were least likely to tip in general, they are the most likely to tip 26 to 35 percent.

In contrast, only five percent of Baby Boomers were willing to pony up that much for a tip.

Fast food workers are the least likely to get a tip with only 26 percent of people saying they do.

