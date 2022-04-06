AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Families with young children in Potter County are being asked for their input in a community survey to measure parents’ general knowledge of child development and parenting perspectives for children 5 and under.

The survey brings together a coalition of early childhood development and education partners called Operation First Five. They are trying to gather at least 800 responses from parents.

According to Operation First Five, 80% of a child’s brain is wired by the time they reach the age of 3 years. Everything from social and emotional development, language, early literacy, and a child’s overall health are influenced during these early years. This survey is designed to help community agencies use this information to better support families.

More information on Operation First Five can be found here, and the organization said that parents can access the survey using this QR code.