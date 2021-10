You can show your support for our local police and firefighters this weekend, Oct. 16 and 16, at the John Stiff Park Softball Complex.

Proceeds go to help the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which supports many of our local heroes.

The games begin at 8 am. Teams will compete in a double-elimination softball tournament using USSSA Men’s rules.

The games begin at 8 am. You can find out more information on the Texas Panhandle 100 Club website.