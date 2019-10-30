Sugar cookie milk is here for the holidays

Target is stocking its shelves with sugar cookie flavored milk - so now you can get cookies and milk with no baking required.

(FOX NEWS) — Listen up foodies now you can drink your cookies.

Sugar cookie flavored milk is here.

Target is stocking its shelves with the sweet drink ahead of the holiday season.

The festive red carton features a cheerful santa next to a helping of delicious looking cookies.

Dessert lovers already taking to social media to express their thoughts.

Some fans say the drink tastes very sugary with a hint of vanilla.

One quart-sized containers of the cookie themed beverage are available at target for $2.49.