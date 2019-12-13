Study: Tapping beer can doesn’t stop bubbling over

Study finds that tapping on a can doesn't stop a shaken beer from overflowing.

(CNN) — A study out of Denmark finds that the common practice of tapping on a can of shaken beer or soda doesn’t really keep it from fizzing over when opened.

A team at the University of Southern Denmark conducted a randomized test involving 1,000 11-ounce cans of beer.

Beer cans selected for the experimental treatment were subjected to two minutes of shaking, then tapped and opened.

Researchers found no evidence to support the claim that tapping on a can forces bubbles inside to settle.

They said the only sure way to make sure you won’t get sprayed after shaking a beer is to wait awhile to open it.

