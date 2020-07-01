Study: Dinosaur extinction caused by asteroid impact

A new study suggests that dinosaurs went instinct 66 million years ago after an asteroid strike.

(CNN) — A new study suggests that dinosaurs went instinct after an asteroid strike.

Researchers found that asteroids impacted the Earth 66 million years ago blocking out the sun and creating a permanent winter for years.

The only dinosaurs to survive were the ones that went on to become birds, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

To come to a conclusion, researchers used climate and ecological modeling tools.

Previously, there was thought that volcanic eruptions caused the dinosaur extinction.

But this study suggests volcanoes and their warming properties may have actually helped restore habitats after the asteroid strike.

More from MyHighPlains.com: