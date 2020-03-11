Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo host “Gaming to Stop Crime” Video Game Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is hosting a video gaming tournament at The Vault Gaming Center to help with their efforts to keep the community safe.
They will have two tournaments on Saturday, March 14th from noon to 8 p.m.
The first is a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate 1vs1 tournament beginning at 1 p.m.
And the second will be a Fortnite Solo Zone Wars tournament beginning at 3 p.m.
There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
It is $20 per person as an entry fee and there is limited registration.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces
- Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
- New Mexico’s governor confirms first coronavirus infections
- Albuquerque shop owner gets prison term for tax evasion
- UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.