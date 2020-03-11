Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo host “Gaming to Stop Crime” Video Game Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is hosting a video gaming tournament at The Vault Gaming Center to help with their efforts to keep the community safe.

They will have two tournaments on Saturday, March 14th from noon to 8 p.m.

The first is a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate 1vs1 tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

And the second will be a Fortnite Solo Zone Wars tournament beginning at 3 p.m.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

It is $20 per person as an entry fee and there is limited registration.

