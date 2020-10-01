Student Art Exhibition to explore the binary twice over

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A student art exhibition described as exploring the interplay between crafting and fine art – as well as friction in gendered expectations of art – will open Oct. 2 at West Texas A&M University.

Nicole Stewart, pursuing her master of fine arts degree, will open “Reconstruction of the Soul” in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall.

Featuring 22 paintings and one installation, the exhibition will be on view through Oct. 31.

According to the University, Stewart uses a multi-pronged approach in her work. First, she creates a few abstract paintings, then cuts them into strips of different sizes to weave into a tapestry. Afterwards she seals the results, stretches it like a canvas, and cuts off the excess.

“With that process, they go from a painting to a woven object and back to a painting,” Stewart explained. “I’ve never seen anyone make a tapestry and stretch it onto another canvas to make a painting, and I really got interested in the act of turning craft practices into fine art practices.”

“I wanted to break down the definitions of men’s and women’s art, the masculine and the feminine,” Stewart continued, describing the ideology behind the work, “What does it mean to be a woman artist? Why can’t things like crocheting and quilting be considered art? I thought if I combined the two techniques, maybe we could find neutral ground.”

“Watching Nicole’s work shift and grow over the last two years has been a fascinating process, and the result is a beautiful fusion of craft and painting,” said Jon Revett, associate professor of painting and drawing. “Everyone should see this show.”

Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.

Engagement with the arts, according to the University, is a part of WT’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

More from MyHighPlains.com: