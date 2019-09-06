Streaming services targeting older generations

(FOX NEWS) – Music streaming services are changing their tune about “oldies” music.

Older rock and roll from the ’60’s through the ’80’s could be making a comeback.

The Wall Street Journal says companies like Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube – which is owned by Google – are going after older music to attract broader audiences.

Other companies such as Apple and Sirius XM’s Pandora already have services for older music.

Older music is often called “catalog” music and currently, 65 percent of music consumption on streaming services is catalog music.