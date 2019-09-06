Live Now
Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Streaming services targeting older generations

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Music streaming services are changing their tune about “oldies” music.

Older rock and roll from the ’60’s through the ’80’s could be making a comeback.

The Wall Street Journal says companies like Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube – which is owned by Google – are going after older music to attract broader audiences.

Other companies such as Apple and Sirius XM’s Pandora already have services for older music.

Older music is often called “catalog” music and currently, 65 percent of music consumption on streaming services is catalog music.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss