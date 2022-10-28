AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is starting registration for its winter season. AEPP is a six-week program where students can meet once a week to connect with nature and experience hands-on activities, animal encounters, and inquiry-based learning.

The program costs $100 for the full six weeks. The winter session will have two classes on Tuesdays in the morning and afternoon starting Nov. 8.

Registration is limited, and you can sign up for the winter sessions here. The last day to sign up is Nov. 4.

And the Homeschool at the Zoo is in full swing right now. It is a bi-monthly program for students ages 6-12. They are able to explore diverse animal habits and unique ecosystems. It is a hands-on learning experience that you won’t want to miss.

Registration for the November homeschool is now open.