Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Fjetland joined Today in Amarillo and discussed her new book, “In the Last Place I Saw You: A Collection of Poetry for the Misfits, the Lost, the Grieving, and the Hopeless Romantics.”

Fjetland explained her inspiration for the book and her creative process while creating it.

The book is a collection of poems that are dedicated to her sister. The book is for everyone but deals with heavier subject matters such as death and grieving.

Her book is available on Amazon.

