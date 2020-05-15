State fairs to offer food via drive-thru

Some fairs are converting to drive-thru service so at least you can get some greasy food.

(CNN) — It’s true it may be hard to take a spin on the ferris wheel or churn your stomach on the zipper at a fair any time soon but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fill!

Some fairs are replacing the traditional experience with a drive-thru version!

Sure. It puts severe limitations on what you can experience but not the reason we know you really want to go the food!

Fairs in New York, California, and Louisiana are experimenting with a concept that lets carnival-goers drive up to their favorite stands to order then a masked employee will deliver it to your car.

You may not go home with a giant stuffed animal — but you’ll still get a belly full of corn dogs, funnel cakes, and deep-fried Oreos.

