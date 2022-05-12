AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library is giving people a chance to start their garden this year with seeds from the Amarillo Seed Library. You will be able to “checkout” seeds that have been specially picked to be perfect for planting this time of the year, in this climate, and are fairly easy to grow.

They will be hosting a Seed Library Open House this Saturday, May 14, from 10 am to 2 pm in the Downtown branch of the Amarillo Public Library.

For more information on the program or the open house, you can call 806-378-3051.