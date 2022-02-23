St. Ann’s Catholic Church will be hosting their 31st annual Czech sausage dinner on Sunday, March 6th at the Parish Family Center in Canyon.

They will be serving Czech sausage, sauerkraut, parsley potatoes, green beans, and cobbler. You can also take part in a 50/50 drawing, check out some religious articles, and shop at a country store with baked goods and kolaches.

You can get tickets at the event or by calling (806)655-3302. Adults are $14, children 6-12 are $6, and kids 5 and under eat for free. Dine-in, Drive-thru, and Take-out options are available.