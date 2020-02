St. Ann’s Catholic Church is having its annual Czech Sausage Dinner this Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Parish Family Center.

The menu will have Czech sausage, sauerkraut, parsley potatoes, green beans, and either cobbler or a kolache.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids (ages 6-12), and children 5 and under eat for free. There are also drive-thru and takeout options. They will also have a country store with religious articles.