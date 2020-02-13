Spend Valentine’s Day at this break-up-themed bar

The Break-up Bar in Los Angeles offers snacks and drinks with names like "I dealt with your parents for years" and "tears of my ex"

(FOX NEWS) — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, one bar is hoping to help those with a broken heart feel at home.

The Break-up Bar in Los Angles, California is opening its doors to folks wanting an escape from love.

The pop-up bar takes on an anti-Valentine’s day tone featuring edgy decor like torn-up hearts and black roses.

There’s even walls where guests can post pictures of their break-ups including copies of their divorce papers and text messages from ex-lovers.

The bar features signature cocktails with appropriately themed names like “tears of my ex”, “serious baggage”, and “I dealt with your parents for years.”

Like some relationships though the break-up bar won’t last forever.

It’s open now through February 16th.

