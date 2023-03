AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Special Olympics Texas is hosting a basketball competition on Saturday at Caprock High School. This competition will give athletes from around the area a chance to compete in basketball events throughout the day.

They will have the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. on Friday with the competition to begin the next morning at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, or if you want to volunteer you can email Sydney Greeson at sgreeson@sotx.org or call (806) 319-9111.