AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Special Olympics of the Texas Panhandle will be hosting an area-wide Healthy Athletes clinic this weekend. Special Olympics athletes will be able to receive free health screenings and receive follow-up care along with free glasses and Covid-19 vaccinations, boosters, and flu shots.

The event will be Saturday, February 26th at Advo Companies (5241 S. Washington) from 9 am to 3 pm. Volunteers are still needed to assist with various duties at the clinic.

To volunteer or see more information about this event, contact J’Nette Thorne at jthorne@sotx or call (806)939-1631.